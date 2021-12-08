LANCASTER — The Lancaster School District will use a piggyback bid contract from Fullerton Joint Union High School District to purchase shade structures for three schools.
They are from Texas-based USA Shade and Fabric Structures and have been pre-approved by the Division of the State Architect. The Division of the State Architect provides design and construction oversight for K-12 school districts and community colleges to ensure structures meet all state safety codes.
Getting the piggyback bid allows the District to purchase the equipment and then get it installed. The work will be done over the summer to avoid disputing students’ access to the areas.
“When the kids come back in the fall, they’ve got a nice shade structure there,” Assistant Superintendent of Business Services Larry Freise said.
The shade structures will be installed at Linda Verde Elementary School, the preschool at Monte Vista Elementary School and RISE, which is at the same location as The Leadership Academy near the Park View Educational Complex Multipurpose Room.
“In some cases, it covers play equipment and in other cases, it could certainly be a place where kids just have shade,you know, outdoors for eating,” Freise said.
