PALMDALE — A pedestrian was killed early Sunday morning, after he was struck by a truck, while walking in and out of lanes on Palmdale Boulevard.
According to a report from the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station, at approximately 6:40 a.m., Sunday, deputies responded to a traffic collision on Palmdale Boulevard east of 5th Street West.
They learned a White, adult, male pedestrian was walking in and out of traffic on Palmdale Boulevard while a Hispanic, adult, male driving a red 2008 GMC Sierra was traveling eastbound on Palmdale Boulevard, according to the report.
The preliminary investigation indicates the pedestrian entered the roadway outside of a crosswalk and was struck by the GMC Sierra.
The Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to the scene and attempted life-saving measures on the pedestrian, however, he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The driver of the GMC remained at the scene and cooperated with law enforcement.
There is no indication of alcohol or drugs being a factor for the driver.
