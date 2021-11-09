PALMDALE — A pedestrian was killed early Monday morning, in a collision at 90th Street East north of Avenue R-4, the California Highway Patrol reported.
The collision occurred at about 4:55 a.m. as the pedestrian, an unidentified 90-year-old Palmdale resident, was walking westbound across 90th Street East, north of Avenue R-4, in the northbound traffic lane, in a dimly lit area of the roadway. A 2002 Chevrolet driven by Edith Arriaga Vazquez of Littlerock was traveling northbound on 90th Street East, north of east Avenue R-4, in the northbound lane.
She was unable to see the pedestrian until it was too late to stop her vehicle, the CHP reported. The front of the Chevrolet collided with the pedestrian, who sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash.
The involvement of alcohol and/or drugs is unknown at this time and is still under investigation, according to the CHP.
The pedestrian was the 49th person killed, so far, this year, in the Antelope Valley CHP jurisdiction. Last year, the office recorded 45 deaths from 42 separate collisions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.