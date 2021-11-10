LITTLEROCK — Authorities on Tuesday identified a Palmdale man who was hit by a vehicle and killed in Littlerock.
The crash was reported just before 5 a.m., Monday, at 90th Street East north of Avenue R-4, according to a report by California Highway Patrol Officer J. Parks.
Benjamin Sotelo Hernandez, 85, died at the scene, according to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office and the CHP.
The motorist, 37-year-old Edith Arriaga Vazquez of Littlerock, remained at the scene, the CHP reported. She was not arrested.
According to the CHP report, the man was walking in the northbound traffic lane in a dimly lit area of roadway.
“The driver) was unable to see (him) until it was too late for her to stop her vehicle,” the CHP said. “The involvement of alcohol and/or drugs is unknown at this time and is still under investigation.”
Anyone with information on the case was urged to call the CHP Antelope Valley Area office at 661-948-8541.
