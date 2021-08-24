PEARBLOSSOM — The Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation is accepting applications for a new park aide position.
The temporary position pays $15 per hour. There is no experience necessary.
“I think this could be a nice opportunity for the folks in the Pearblossom community to apply if interested and be utilized out of Pearblossom Park,” Jeff Dorst, assistant regional recreation director for Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation said during a presentation at the Pearblossom Rural Town Council meeting on Aug. 18.
Park aides assist with developing, conducting and promoting recreation programs such as arts and crafts, nature education, theater arts, music, dance, sports and holiday events including programs for special groups such as youth, people with disabilities and seniors, according to a description.
“This is the first time that I can recall that there’s a no experience necessary for it,” Dorst said.
Minimum requirements include a valid California Class C driver’s license or the ability to use an alternative method of transportation when needed to carry out job-related essential functions. The position includes moderate physical exertion such was standing or walking most of the time with bending, stopping, squatting, twisting and reaching.
“So really do an application and then there will be an interview through the park office or staff and then be potentially hired to work immediately out of the facility,” Dorst, who called it a great opportunity, said.
He also promoted a co-ed adult softball league.
“Pearblossom, in my mind’s eye, may have the greatest opportunity to form a league,” Dorst said.
At this time, the league would be park-specific. If enough people sign up, they can have a league out of each park. If there are not enough sign-ups at Pearblossom, Jackie Robinson and Stephen Sorensen parks, then they could combine the league to get play in, Dorst said.
“I think it’s exciting news trying to get back out there and get some normalcy back to the locations,” he said. “I think softball is a positive way to go.”
Town Council President Christopher MInsal agreed.
“One of the best things that I’ve always remembered since the ’80s out here is, even just all the way up until about two years ago, we’ve always had a lot of softball,” he said. “I can think of 20 different families that have their kids in it, so I think that would be a fun thing.”
Individuals interested in applying for the park aide position can do so by visiting https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/lacounty?keywords=park%20aide and selecting “Park Aide, NC” at the top of the list.
