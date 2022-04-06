LANCASTER — Frequent mayoral candidate David Paul is running for the Lancaster City Council in the April 12 all-mail ballot municipal election.
There are two full-term City Council seats up for election. Incumbents Vice Mayor Marvin Crist and Councilman Raj Malhi are running for re-election. Paul is one of seven challengers that include Kevin Baikie, Ayinde Frazier, Leslie Underwood, Shawn Cannon II, King Moore II and Fran Sereseres.
Paul previously ran for mayor in 2006, then again in 2008, 2010, 2012, 2016 and 2020.
“The people I talk to want someone else on the council that’s not just different but will oppose the reasonable dissent,” he said. “You just don’t have to go in lock step with (Mayor R. Rex Parris). Somebody has to dissent to it.”
If elected, Paul would put things on the agenda to bring it to the public’s attention.
“I’m still fighting for Rex to turn the cameras back to allow people’s faces to bee seen,” he said, in reference to broadcasts of City Council meetings.
Paul said people should be able to see the faces of members of the public who address the council.
“I would love to see the hospital or Medical Main Street actually succeed,” he said, when asked what he would like to happen in the city. “I want that to succeed.”
