LANCASTER — Pastor Dave Prather, who served at Central Christian Church from 1983 to 2013 when he retired, died April 22, after a long illness.
A graveside service will be held at 9:30 a.m., Saturday at Joshua Memorial Park Mortuary, 808 East Lancaster Blvd.
Prather, 73, served as the president of the Antelope Valley Ministerial Alliance for many years. With his leadership and in partnership with other local churches, he was instrumental in helping start Grace Resource Center, Care Net Women’s Resource Center and Neighborhood Impact.
He was married to his wife Linda for 53 years and is survived by his daughter Rhonda, who is a local school teacher and his son Matthew, who serves as a local sheriff’s deputy.
“Dave has always been very close, very encouraging,” Steve Baker, former executive director of Grace Resources said. “He was one of the pastors that helped form things when we were putting together the initial deal for Grace Resources.”
Baker stepped down from the day-to-day operations of the nonprofit food bank, in January 2020. He retired as community relations director for Grace Resources last week, after two years.
“For me, he was always an encourager,” Baker said. “Whatever I ever needed ... the church was always very supportive.”
Pastor Gerry Chaddick, who served with Prather, for 17 years, until Prather’s retirement, spoke about how the community was impacted by his service, including the formation of the Antelope Valley Ministerial Alliance.
“Dave’s feeling was that we could do better if we cooperated within churches versus every church trying to solve problems on their own,” Chaddick said.
The Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast, which has been on hold, since 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the Care Net Women’s Resource Center, came about due to the faith-based community working together, Chaddick added.
Prather also led the community impact committee that worked to inform citizens about candidates for public office by hosting debates.
“He was very, very community-minded,” Chaddick said.
Pastor Chris Johnson of Grace Chapel shared a couple of quotes from Prather’s “Dave Journals” from 2008.
“Thank you for the great day yesterday, the many affirming comments and the many friendships that I have enjoyed over the years here at Central ... I am truly a blessed man and I give you thanks for all of your blessings,” Prather wrote.
He also wrote, “Lord my heart overflows with gratitude ... I am so thankful that you called us to Central 25 years ago ...”
Pastor Chris Johnson of Grace Chapel said Prather has left a lasting mark of grace and love on the Antelope Valley.
“He was a unifier who brought our valley together,” he said. “It was a special and unique experience to have another local pastor down the street as one of my best friends. He will be deeply missed by me and all who knew him. I am thankful that my brother in Christ is now home with our Lord.”
