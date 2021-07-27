PALMDALE — Residents are invited this week to participate in formulating the blueprint for Palmdale’s development over the next 25 years.
The city is in the process of updating its General Plan, the document that provides the framework for development in the city, covering everything from land use to parks and recreation, safety to community design.
The city has been in the process, since 2019, of updating the plan, to cover the next 25 years.
A series of public and General Plan Advisory Committee hearings this summer are being held to review the drafted policy frameworks that support various aspects of the plan.
“The policies are a very important piece of the General Plan and we just wanted to make sure we are thinking of all of the policies that we need to be including, prior to formally drafting each section,” Planning Manager Megan Taggart said. “So far, I think the meetings have been very helpful.”
The next meeting is from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Wednesday. It will be held virtually. To sign up, visit the project website at www.Palmdale2045.org
This will be the second of two meetings covering land use, mobility and housing. It will focus mainly on the aspects of land use and mobility, which covers anything involved in “moving people around the city,” Taggart said.
The prior meeting concentrated on land use and housing.
Those participating virtually will be able to review the policy frameworks created for these issues, ask questions and provide comments.
Following a presentation on the policy framework and how it was developed, participants will break into groups to collect input on any additional issues that should be addressed in policy.
“It’s been really helpful to see what the different groups come up with,” Taggart said. “It’s been a really good way to make sure the public is involved.”
The policy frameworks and other materials related to the General Plan update, as well as notes from the first public meeting on this subject, are available online at www.Palmdale2045.org
This is the fourth such meeting to be held. Two more similar meetings are scheduled, each from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. via Zoom.
On Aug. 5, the meeting will cover economic development and military readiness and on Aug. 11, the topics of health, environmental justice, equity, parks and public facilities will be discussed.
ASL and Spanish language translation is available if requested at least three working days in advance. Requests should be sent to generalplan@cityofpalmdale.org
Information on the General Plan and process is available at www.Palmdale2045.org or by contacting the Planning Division at 661-267-5200, or by email at generalplan@cityofpalmdale.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.