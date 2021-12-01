LANCASTER — The City of Lancaster’s Parks, Arts, Recreation and Community Services Department has a new, albeit temporary, home at Lancaster Municipal Stadium while City Hall is under renovation.
“As they’re closing the sections to renovate, we needed additional space, so the decision was made to have the PARCS Department temporarily be located at the stadium during the renovation process,” PARCS Director Sonya Patterson said in a telephone interview.
The stadium, at 45116 Valley Central Way, was the home of the former Lancaster JetHawks.
The city is spending an estimated $7.16 million to modernize and renovate City Hall, at 44933 Fern Ave.
“We’ll be working here and working out of the stadium through the duration of the renovation,” Patterson said.
The JetHawks, once Los Angeles County’s only minor league baseball team, were eliminated last December, along with some 40 other minor league teams, as part of a restructuring by Major League Baseball.
The field is still a baseball field used by the University of Antelope Valley. The stadium also hosted a concert in June by country music star Trace Adkins. The future of the stadium is unknown at this point.
“We haven’t made any official determination, but we’re looking at it and we’ve developing plans for potential reuse as an amphitheater or outdoor venue space of some sort,” Patterson said.
The PARCS Department operates under the same hours as City Hall, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Thursday and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Fridays.
Residents can do in-person transactions such as registering for a class or renting a facility.
“If they have questions or concerns they’re always welcome to come in and chat with us in person,” Patterson said.
For more information, call the PARCS Department at 661-723-6077, visit cityoflancasterca.org or find the department on Facebook @cityoflancaster.
