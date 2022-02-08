PALMDALE (CNS) — A teenage boy was shot, Sunday, while sleeping in an apartment in Palmdale, authorities said.
The shooting took place around 1:30 a.m., at an apartment in 38000 block of 15th Street East, according to Lt. Thomas Kim of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
The victim was in stable condition at Childrens Hospital Los Angeles, Kim said.
Detectives have no motive for the shooting and no suspect description at this point, Kim said.
Anyone with information on the shooting was asked to call the LASD’s
Palmdale station at 661-272-2400. Anonymous tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.
