Detectives with the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station are asking for help in identifying the person pictured. They are wanted for stealing more than $2,000 in merchandise from the Ulta store in Palmdale, then fleeing in a dark-colored Toyota Corolla. The crime is considered a felony grand theft.
Those with information or who can identify the person are asked to call Det. T. Chavez at 661-272-2482. Those who wish to provide information anonymously may do so by calling Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477, using the P3 Tips app or visiting http://lacrimestoppers.org
