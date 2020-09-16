PALMDALE — The City of Palmdale has been awarded $500,000 in grant funding from the California Department of Housing and Community Development under the Local Early Action Planning Grants Program (LEAP).
The LEAP Program is the second phase of money allocated by the California Department of Housing and Community Development under the Building Homes and Jobs Act. Palmdale also received $310,000 under the Building Homes and Jobs Act Planning Grants from the Department of Housing and Community Development earlier this year.
“This grant will help Palmdale take the necessary next steps in updating our General Plan and planning Palmdale’s future,” Mayor Steve Hofbauer said. “As our city continues to grow and flourish, this funding will be key in enabling us to prepare and provide for the housing needs of the next generation work force and residents in general.”
The funds will be used for the Environmental Impact Report and housing element of the General Plan Update, multi-family housing design standards and comprehensive update to Palmdale Municipal Code Title 17 Zoning to reflect the changes required by completion of the update to the City’s
General Plan.
“This is a real win for our City to help us achieve our future housing needs,” Palmdale City Manager J.J. Murphy said. “I am very proud of the hard work put in by our City staff in seeking out and making the necessary preparations to secure this grant.”
The LEAP Program reflects the state’s commitment to work in partnership with local governments to address California’s critical housing needs. Palmdale prepared its application in response to the Notice of Funding Availability released on Jan. 27.
For details, call the Planning Division at 661-267-5200.
