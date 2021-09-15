PALMDALE — One person was killed and two severely injured in a collision, Friday evening, on State Route 138 near Fort Tejon Road, California Highway Patrol officials reported.
Shortly after 5 p.m., a 19-year-old Palmdale man was driving east on State Route 138, just west of Fort Tejon Road, when he veered his 2008 Nissan Altima into the westbound lanes for an unknown reason.
A 2021 Dodge Ram 1500, driven by Lloyd Marcus, 43, of Banning, was heading west on State Route 138 when the Altima collided with it.
Marcus and passenger Clarissa Leimis, 41, also of Banning, were injured in the collision and taken to area hospitals, according to the CHP.
The driver of the Altima, identified by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner as Isaiah Garrett, was killed.
The involvement of alcohol and/or drugs is not suspected, CHP officials said.
This marks the 42nd person killed so far this year in the CHP Antelope Valley Office’s jurisdiction, officials said.
The collision is under investigation.
Anyone with information regarding this collision is encouraged to contact Officer J. Wupperfeld at the Antelope Valley CHP Office at (661) 948-8541.
