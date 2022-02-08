PALMDALE — The Palmdale City Council, on Monday, put off a decision regarding City Manager J.J. Murphy’s continued employment to a special meeting at 3:30 p.m., on Feb. 16.
The Council met in a special, closed session meeting, to discuss “public employee discipline/dismissal/release” regarding the city manager, according to the agenda.
When the Council returned from more than two hours in closed session deliberations, City Attorney Christopher Beck reported they had given direction to staff, on a 4-1 vote with Councilmember Austin Bishop dissenting, and directed the matter to be brought back, next week.
Murphy, who has been on paid administrative leave since December, will remain on paid leave, Beck said.
Murphy has been named, with the City of Palmdale and other unnamed persons, in a lawsuit filed by former assistant city manager Maithi (Marie) Ricci, alleging she was fired in retaliation for whistleblowing on allegedly improper actions by Murphy.
He is also named in two similar and related claims, precursors to potential lawsuits, against the city filed by two other current employees, City Clerk Shanae Smith and Human Resources Manager Patricia Naveraz.
Murphy, speaking by phone with the Valley Press, Monday afternoon, disputes the claims against him and said he filed his own claim against the city, on Sunday night.
“I know what the truth is and I know I’ll be vindicated,” he said. “I want to help the city any way I can.”
“I enjoy being the city manager of Palmdale. Being the CEO of an organization with hundreds of employees, there are times when people make allegations. Never in my history have I been accused and found guilty of discrimination or anything else,” he said.
About two dozen people attended the special meeting, Monday, with roughly half of them addressing the Council prior to the start of the closed session, along with another half-dozen callers.
Of those who spoke, the majority voiced their support of Murphy and were largely from the veterans community. Murphy, himself an Air Force veteran, has been very active in veteran issues.
“I have the utmost respect and trust in J.J. as a person and in his abilities,” Marine Corps veteran and 2021 Veteran of the Year Kevin Sanders said.
Many speakers praised him for his work with veterans and other community groups, citing actions such as the “Healing and Honor Field” of flags in November 2020 and working to help calm the community during the Black Lives Matter protests.
Veteran John Parsamyan said it is by his actions that they gauged Murphy’s character.
“As an immigrant and woman of color I have to say that I do not fear him, I do not feel threatened, nor do I feel intimidated by him in any way whatsoever,” Ruth Sanchez said, in response to the claims that Murphy discriminated against women.
“The residents of Palmdale are with him,” she said. “We do need to take a look at all the good things he has done.”
Two former city employees, both women, called in with comments to support allegations of a hostile work environment at City Hall for women.
“How many more women have to file claims of litigation against the city before you will listen? How many more women need to be forced out, or walked out, or have retired early, or left for other organizations, or are currently litigating against the city or are in fear of their jobs and are suffering in silence because of the climate that is becoming intolerable?” former administrative services director Anne Ambrose said. “I count 11.”
Ambrose left the City of Palmdale last year and is currently serving as interim city manager in California City.
Another former city employee of 19 years, Sayne Redifer, also called in and spoke of the “toxic environment” at City Hall for the women who work — or have worked — there.
Acknowledging the comments from supporters, Redifer said, “Mr. Murphy is a very nice man until you question him and push back. Then he will turn on you, he will intimidate you, he wants you to feel small.”
