PALMDALE — The City Council approved an agreement with Calpine Energy Services to provide additional electrical power when needed, as part of the city’s Community Choice Aggregation program, known as Energy for Palmdale’s Independent Choice (EPIC).
The Council approved the agreement, on Nov. 3, by a 4-0 vote, with Mayor Pro Tem Laura Bettencourt absent.
The agreement is through California Choice Energy Authority, which is the Joint Powers Authority that brings together individual cities’ own Community Choice Aggregation programs, including Lancaster’s.
The Authority is making the purchase of natural gas and geothermal energy on Palmdale’s behalf, to meet California Public Utility Commission requirements to show commitments to provide 115% of the monthly peak demand, according to the staff report.
“It’s like insurance,” Environmental Resources Manager Ben Lucha said.
The power committed under the agreement is available if demand exceeds what is otherwise available.
The agreement is for eight years, for a maximum amount of $1.05 million, beginning in January 2023, according to the staff report.
The cost is calculated into the electrical rates under the EPIC program.
“This is an anticipated cost of the program,” Lucha said.
The agreement is the latest step as the city proceeds with creation of a Community Choice Aggregation program, in which it will purchase electricity to sell to residents, but Southern California Edison will continue to provide and maintain
the infrastructure.
Residents’ electricity bills will have two components, one paid to Edison for these infrastructure costs and one to the city’s aggregation program for the electricity itself, which may be obtained at a lower rate, officials said.
The process is on track to launch for residents in October 2022.
Approving the agreement, on Nov. 3, helps ensure the city meets the program’s mandated timelines to reach that launch point.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.