LANCASTER — The City Council unanimously, though reluctantly, introduced an ordinance, at the Feb. 22 meeting, that sets enforcement guidelines and penalties under a new law that requires single-family residents and commercial businesses, including apartment buildings, restaurants, grocery stores and schools to separate their food scraps and similar organic waste from other trash.
The ordinance is due to a new state law meant to reduce organic waste in landfills, where it contributes to methane production. Methane is a greenhouse gas that contributes to climate change.
The law, Senate Bill 1383, was signed in 2016, but the first stage of the regulation became enforceable on Jan. 1.
“Even though this is now required, all cities across California are still working toward compliance,” Jeff Hogan, senior director for Development Services, said during a presentation at the meeting. “If not complied with, the state will impose heavy fines on cities and counties.”
Hogan said approving the ordinance was the first step in showing compliance with the state mandate in order to avoid fines that could be as high as $10,000 per day.
“We’ll be working to educate residents and businesses about the new California mandate,” Hogan said. “In addition, the city is in discussions with Waste Management to amend and update the current franchise agreement in light of these new regulations.”
Lancaster will be required to conduct inspections to ensure compliance and report to the state. Beginning on Jan. 1, 2024, the state will require the city to fine businesses and residents not in compliance.
“We don’t start today,” Hogan said. “The first step is this ordinance.”
Vice Mayor Marvin Crist estimated the new law could potentially lead to a 30% increase in trash rates. He asked Hogan whether the city could write a letter to state representatives to request a delay in the enforcement.
“This comes from the state,” Crist said. “It doesn’t come from Waste Management, it doesn’t come from the city, but we’re required to do all this stuff and we’re going to get the blame for it.”
He asked that the city ensure that residents and business owners understand the regulation is coming from the state.
“This is just another example of raising the cost of living here in California,” Councilman Ken Mann said.
Crist “reluctantly” introduced the ordinance, “because the state says we have to.”
“It passes unanimously, reluctantly,” Mayor R. Rex Parris said.
Seems cities could call themselves "sanctuary cities" and "ignore" immigration laws...lets ignore this law. This is why people are "Fleeing" California...Woke Idiots have turned Cali into a Pathetic Joke. I'll start dumping my trash at L.A. City Hall...and let the Woke Pedo's dig through it.
