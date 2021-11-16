CALIFORNIA CITY — The City Council, on Nov. 9, approved an ordinance to ensure compliance with state laws requiring programs to ensure organic waste, including food waste and edible food, is diverted from landfills.
“They are putting the burden on us as a city to enforce that,” City Attorney Baron Bettenhausen said.
The ordinance was necessary to meet a Jan. 1 deadline to demonstrate that the city is working toward these programs, even if they are not fully in place by that time.
One issue for implementation for Cal City is that there is currently no suitable place for trash collector Waste Management to take organic waste in eastern Kern County, Josh Mann, Waste Management Public Sector Solutions manager said.
The company is working with Kern County Public Works Department to identify how and where that diversion would take place.
“We do not have an answer for you this evening,” he said.
Mayor Jeanie O’Laughlin suggested that the Mayoral Pastoral Council could be useful in meeting the requirements for commercial edible food recovery, by collecting and using this food from restaurants and grocery stores to prepare meals for those in need.
Council members sought assurance from Waste Management representatives that any new program that will require changes in how residents and businesses handle their trash, will include extensive public outreach to provide comprehensive education on how the process will work.
“It was four years-plus before I learned I can not bag my recyclables,” Councilmember Jim Creighton said.
The goal for Waste Management would be to eventually have three containers: One for recyclables, one for green/organic waste and one for other trash, Waste Management officials said.
Any changes to collection services would be made with advance public notice and Council approval, Mann said.
“This is a major behavioral change for us,” Councilmember Karen Macedonio said. “Please start talking to us, please start giving us some kind of information because we really do need to know what’s coming.”
