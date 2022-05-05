VALLEY PRESS STAFF REPORT
LANCASTER — An Inglewood man was killed and three Rosamond residents injured in a three-car collision on Sierra Highway, Tuesday night, California Highway Patrol officers reported.
The collision occurred just after 8 p.m., south of Avenue B, when a 2017 Nissan Sentra heading north on Sierra Highway unsafely attempted to pass a 2008 Honda Pilot.
The Nissan collided head-on with a 2001 Toyota 4-Runner that was traveling south on Sierra Highway.
The Nissan went out of control as a result, toward the east shoulder of the road, where it overturned. The driver, described as a 29-year-old Inglewood man, was not wearing a seat belt and was fatally injured, CHP officials reported.
The man’s name has not been released yet by the Los Angeles County Coroner, pending notification of his family.
The Toyota overturned in the crash and was struck by the Honda.
The driver of the Toyota, Clifton Vial, 62, of Rosamond, sustained a broken toe, CHP officials said.
The Honda driver, Vanessa Aguilar, 28, of Rosamond, was described as having abdominal pain in the CHP report, while her passenger, a 39-year-old woman also from Rosamond, complained of neck, chest and lower back pain.
Alcohol and/or drugs is not suspected to have contributed to this collision at this time.
Anyone with information regarding this collision is asked to call Officer S. Breen at the AV CHP Office at 661-948-8541.
