One person was fatally injured Sunday night, when their vehicle went off the roadway and overturned.
The unidentified driver of a 2012 Hyundai Sonata was traveling southbound on Sierra Highway, south of Avenue A, at approximately 9:27 p.m. when for unknown reasons, the Rosamond resident steered the car in an easterly direction, across the northbound lane of Sierra Highway. This action caused the vehicle to go off the roadway and overturn several times, ejecting the driver, who sustained fatal injuries.
According to a report from the California Highway Patrol, alcohol and/or drugs are suspected to be a factor.
The name of the driver is being withheld, pending next of kin notification.
“Tragically, another life was lost here in the Antelope Valley,” the CHP report says. “This is the 26th person killed so far, this year in Antelope Valley CHP jurisdiction (SR-14 and unincorporated Los Angeles County). You can help us prevent these senseless deaths by obeying all traffic signs and signals, obeying the speed limit, not driving or walking impaired and always wearing your seatbelt.”
Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call Officer D. Jackson #21569 at the Antelope Valley CHP Office, 661-948-8541.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.