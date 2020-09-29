LANCASTER — A collision at an intersection left one dead on Friday night.
Traffic investigators with the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station are investigating what led to the collision of a Chevrolet classic and a Ford Mustang at 5:23 p.m., at the intersection of Avenue J and 17th Street East.
The preliminary investigation indicates that the adult male driving the Chevrolet was traveling eastbound on Avenue J in the left turn lane, approaching 17th Street East. The male adult was driving the Ford, westbound, on Avenue J. The vehicles entered the intersection simultaneously and the Chevrolet driver conducted a left (northbound) turn onto 17th Street East, in the direct path of the Ford.
As a result of the collision, the Chevrolet driver sustained fatal injuries.
The cause and fault of the collision is under investigation, but speed may have been a factor. It’s not known whether drugs and alcohol were a factor in the collision.
The names of the drivers were not released. It’s not clear whether the Ford driver sustained any injuries in the collision.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call traffic investigators at Lancaster Station at 661-948-8466.
