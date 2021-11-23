Thanksgiving Day
Thursday
Valley Press officesClosed
(open Friday)
Customer serviceClosed
(open 8 to 10:30 a.m. Friday)
Banks and savings
institutionsClosed
Post offices/mail
deliveryClosed
Trash pickupDelayed one day
Retail storesCheck with stores
Bus serviceNone
(regular service Friday)
MetrolinkSunday schedule
(regular service Friday)
Government offices
Federal officesClosed
State officesClosed
LA County officesClosed
Kern County officesClosed
California City officesClosed
City of Lancaster officesClosed
City of Palmdale officesClosed
Schools
Antelope Valley CollegeClosed
AV Adult SchoolClosed
University of Antelope Valley
Closed
Kern, LA county high schools
Closed
Lancaster elementary schools
Closed
Palmdale elementary schools
Closed
Kern County elementary schools
Closed
Private schoolsClosed
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.