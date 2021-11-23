Thanksgiving Day

Thursday

Valley Press officesClosed

(open Friday)

Customer serviceClosed

(open 8 to 10:30 a.m. Friday)

Banks and savings

institutionsClosed

Post offices/mail

deliveryClosed

Trash pickupDelayed one day

Retail storesCheck with stores

Bus serviceNone

(regular service Friday)

MetrolinkSunday schedule

(regular service Friday)

Government offices

Federal officesClosed

State officesClosed

LA County officesClosed

Kern County officesClosed

California City officesClosed

City of Lancaster officesClosed

City of Palmdale officesClosed

Schools

Antelope Valley CollegeClosed

AV Adult SchoolClosed

University of Antelope Valley

Closed

Kern, LA county high schools

Closed

Lancaster elementary schools

Closed

Palmdale elementary schools

Closed

Kern County elementary schools

Closed

Private schoolsClosed

