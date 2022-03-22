Assemblyman Tom Lackey, R-Palmdale, is looking for a firefighter in the Antelope Valley to honor as an Everyday Hero for March.
Those who know of an outstanding firefighter who deserves recognition, can nominate them for the honor. The nomination form is available on the Assemblyman’s website at https://ad36.asmrc.org/
The “Nominate an Everyday Hero” link is clearly visible on the site.
“Our Everyday Hero Award seeks to acknowledge people who provide services and contributions that are often taken for granted or just overlooked by many,” Lackey said. “We need to be reminded of the everyday stars that shine in our District.”
For details, call the District office at 661-267-7636.
