Due to the website being down, today’s weather page graphic was not available. We apologize for the inconvenience.
Most Popular
Articles
- Knights fall to No. 1 CSDR in quarters
- Scolari, character actor, dies at 66
- Lancaster, Palmdale theaters join forces
- Bulldogs keep rolling into semis
- City will fix signs, install LPAC fencing
- Long Beach police shoot Palmdale man holding replica gun
- Palmdale continues its redrawing of districts
- Bobcats take care of business against Shafter
- Steven Mark Klein, fashion archivist and gadfly, dead at 70
- AV Wall heads to El Centro
Images
Videos
Commented
- Biden announces ‘historic’ deal but still must win votes (3)
- Fight ends Cal City homecoming dance (2)
- Family issues keep Newsom out of public sight (1)
- Garcetti says COVID-19 symptoms have been mild (1)
- Judge: Some prison guards must be vaccinated (1)
- Rotary Club donates books (1)
- Shutoff moratorium has impact on PWD finances (1)
- Biden’s climate plan at risk on Capitol Hill (1)
- Lawsuit blocking state assisted death law ends (1)
- AV College enrollment decreases from last year (1)
- Chief of California’s wildland firefighting agency to retire (1)
- Owl habitat cuts by Trump appointees used ‘faulty’ science (1)
- Biden’s big bill near votes in House, but fighting still drags (1)
- Navy launches ship named for gay rights leader Milk (1)
- Crew member sues Baldwin, others over ‘Rust’ shooting (1)
- Spike in shootings on freeways (1)
- Supreme Court to hear case on New York’s gun permit law (1)
- PWD, students tout water conservation (1)
- Coming out later in life has unique obstacles (1)
- City Council to consider election resolutions (1)
- Armorer: Someone may have put bullet in gun (1)
- School district may keep ‘secret shopper’ contract (1)
- State plan to limit oil drilling far from final (1)
- Military families fight with food insecurity (1)
- City is on edge as lead water crisis persists (1)
- Exchange gas-powered equipment (1)
- California’s Newsom picked Halloween with kids over UN (1)
- One dead, one hurt in Haight Ashbury daytime shooting (1)
- Bill Clinton back home after hospitalization (1)
- Leaders launch UN climate summit (1)
- China still aggressive against COVID-19 (1)
- City Council fails to pass emergency declaration (1)
- LA County hate crime reports gain 20% in 2020 (1)
- Homicides up in Portland (1)
- Westside teachers get COVID pay plan (1)
- ‘Fortune teller’ in Riverside is arrested in $50,000 scam (1)
- White House targets ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy (1)
- Cal City budget remains unfinished (1)
- White House rushes with infrastructure fixes for US economy (1)
- FDA paves way for COVID-19 vaccinations in children ages five-11 (1)
- Nurse charged in death of inmate at county jail (1)
- AV Wall heads to El Centro (1)
- Groups want US to suspend oil leases (1)
- California expands virus booster access (1)
- Community officer faces FBI probe, weapons charges (1)
- SKUSD approves funds for classroom project (1)
- Pentagon rattled by Chinese military push (1)
- Some Capitol riot defendants forgo lawyers (1)
- Indicted LA councilman intends to ‘step back’ (1)
- GOP officials push back on mandate (1)
- White House plans to vaccinate 28M children (1)
- Biden boosts crime fighting efforts on Native lands (1)
- US charges two major ransomware operators (1)
- Should we be ready to go to war over Taiwan? (1)
- LA, Long Beach ports to give fines for backlogged cargo (1)
- PSD adopts plan to ensure safer learning (1)
- White House, Dems try to rework Biden budget plan (1)
- Activists heal over years while pushing gun reform (1)
- Climate change disrupts natural cycles at much drier Lake Tahoe (1)
- Biden, Xi to summit over tensions (1)
- Los Angeles County deputy fatally shoots woman and wounds man (1)
- Schools take lead role in touting vaccines for younger people (1)
- Business highlights, Nov. 5, 2021 (1)
- High court struggles with case (1)
- Divided Democrats call for new strategy (1)
- Man charged in alleged flight attendant assault (1)
- Southland enacts new smog rules on oil refineries (1)
- Obama criticizes Youngkin in Va. governor’s race (1)
- Woman shot on film set remembered (1)
- White House thinks Biden’s bill will pass (1)
- AADUSD entices subs with benefits (1)
- Out of time: Climate talks go past deadline over coal, cash (1)
- Beto O’Rourke running for Texas governor in 2022 (1)
- AVUHSD to analyze facilities needs (1)
- After big wildfire, thousands of trees to be removed (1)
- Trump wants call logs, notes hidden from Jan. 6 panel (1)
- Report: More action needed at UN summit (1)
- Atomic bombing survivor, Tsuboi, dies (1)
- State is deep in drought despite atmospheric river (1)
- House votes to hold Bannon in contempt (1)
- New US passports reflect societal changes (1)
- Study: California condors can have ‘virgin births’ (1)
- USC admits to delay in warning about fraternity (1)
- Police: Teens driven by racial hatred targeted BLM leader (1)
- Ex-trooper pleads not guilty in motorist’s beating (1)
- Man is convicted of murder, DUI in pileup (1)
- Fire-scarred California braces for more storms, flash floods (1)
- Poll: Majority in US concerned about climate (1)
- European leaders slow to act on virus (1)
- Fire crews make gains against Southland blaze (1)
- Drama in the Gulf: Officials say Iran seized Vietnamese tanker (1)
- Acton-Agua Dulce to implement program to support new teachers (1)
- Newsom cancels planned trip to UN climate conference (1)
- Sage Hall construction price tag increases (1)
- Children’s Center needs donations (1)
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.