PALMDALE — So far, no members of the public have commented on a proposed map of boundaries for the Palmdale Water District’s divisions.
The District’s Board is drawn from the five divisions, with each director required to live within the division they represent.
Like agencies at all levels of government, the District is undergoing a redistricting process, using data from the 2020 Census to ensure each director represents equal portions of the community.
The Board held a public hearing on the process, Monday, to review a proposed map created by consultant Bear Demographics. No comments from the public had been received by that time, Assistant General Manager Adam Ly said. No comments were presented during the meeting, either.
Based on the latest census data, the District includes 126,399 residents. This would mean each of the five divisions would have a little more than 25,000 residents, if divided equally.
The current map has a difference of 3.2% between the smallest and largest divisions. The proposed map shifts the population more evenly, for a difference of 1.6%. Both are well within the legal requirement to have no more than a 10% difference.
The proposed map also provides more compact divisions by shifting small portions of each.
The Board is scheduled to approve a final map at a March 28 meeting. The new divisions would be in effect for the November 2022 elections.
Public comment, including draft maps, is still being collected by the District.
Information on the redistricting process, including any draft maps to be considered, is available on the District’s Web site, www.palmdalewater.org, under the “Governance” tab, or by calling 661-456-1062.
Input, including draft maps, may be submitted to the District at aly@palmdalewater.org
