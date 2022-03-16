PALMDALE — The divisions from which the Palmdale Water District directors are elected will remain the same, following the redistricting process, using data from the 2020 Census.
The District Board of Directors, on Monday, voted unanimously to retain the same boundaries as before, after the demographer hired by the District showed the existing divisions, even with the latest data, were in compliance with state and federal requirements.
Additionally, over the course of three public meetings, no public comments on the matter were received, Assistant General Manager Adam Ly said in introducing the issue, during Monday’s meeting.
Based on the latest census data, the District includes 126,399 residents. This would mean each of the five divisions would have a little more than 25,000 residents, if divided equally.
The existing map has a difference of 3.2% between the smallest and largest divisions’ populations, well below the requirement to have no more than a 10% difference.
This map “certainly meets all the requirements of state and federal law,” Andrew Westall of Bear Demographics said.
The alternate map, produced by Bear Demographics, shifted some division boundaries, to result in a difference of 1.6% between the smallest and largest divisions.
It also met all requirements.
The Board voted 4-0, with the Division 1 seat vacant due to the resignation of Director Amberrose Merino, to maintain the existing boundaries. There was no discussion among the Directors.
The division map will be in place for the November elections.
