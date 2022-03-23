LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley Transit Authority will have a new provider for ongoing transit operations and maintenance services beginning July 1.
AVTA’s Board of Directors unanimously approved a three-year, approximately $67.3 million contract, with Dallas-based MV Transportation Inc., ending a 16-year relationship with Transdev Services, Inc. The new contract with MV Transportation has two one-year options for a possible five-year contract.
In January 2012, the transit agency began a 10.5-year contract (including three two-year extensions) with Transdev. That contract was good through Dec. 31. The Board approved a six-month extension, last October, that took the contract through June 30, according to a staff report by Lyle Block, AVTA’s Procurement and Contracts officer.
AVTA issued a Request for Proposal last May. A total of 134 firms were notified via email with instructions for downloading. Thirty-three firms registered and downloaded the Request for Proposal. Ultimately, only four submitted proposals by the Feb. 8 closing date. Transdev did not submit a proposal.
MV Transportation had the highest combined score from the evaluation committee. Committee members included representatives from the cities of Lancaster and Palmdale, Los Angeles County and internal AVTA staff, as well as the City of Santa Clarita.
“In addition to their fairness in pricing, they provided the best overall solution for AVTA,” AVTA Executive Director/CEO Martin Tompkins said during a presentation at the Tuesday morning Board meeting.
President of MV Transportation Mark Collins attended the meeting and introduced himself to the Board.
“We will stand behind our proposal and work very hard to make sure we accomplish the goals of AVTA,” he said. “But I love what I do, that’s why I’m here.”
AVTA Board Chairman Marvin Crist told Collins that they’re different.
“Yes, sir,” Collins said.
Crist said MV Transportation knows a lot is expected of them, to which Collins again said, “Yes, sir.”
Crist asked if they can produce.
“Yes, sir,” Collins replied.
Following Collins’s reply, Crist said, “I’m done.”
There are about 185 Transdev employees, which includes all levels, from bus maintenance workers and drivers, to management. All but four positions (the highest level of management) will stay on with the new company. They will not need to re-apply for their jobs.
