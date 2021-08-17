PALMDALE — More than 450 people turned out Saturday afternoon at Marie Kerr Park for the 15th annual Muslim Family Fun Day.
The annual event was sponsored by the American Islamic Institute of Antelope Valley in partnership with Islamic Center of North Valley in Lancaster and Al-Umma Center of Santa Clarita. The event featured food and games, including a tug of war.
The American Islamic Institute of Antelope Valley President Kamal Al-Khatib presented awards to Palmdale Mayor Pro Tem Laura Bettencourt, Councilman Juan Carrillo and City Manager J.J. Murphy, for their support. Murphy also accepted an award on behalf of Councilman Austin Bishop.
“This kind of event shows that Palmdale welcomes everybody,” Carrillo said. “We are a very diverse community. We are proud to have you as part of our community and we just want to wish you all success. We are here to partner with you.”
Al-Khatib also presented an award to Palmdale Sheriff’s Station Capt. Ron Shaffer and Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Chief Dennis Kneer. He is Shaffer’s predecessor at the Palmdale station.
“We cherish the relationship between our Muslim community, the City of Palmdale and the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station,” Al-Khatib said. “This year was very special because we were joined by Lancaster and Santa Clarita Muslims, too.”
