ACTON — Vasquez High School has a new principal.
Acton-Agua Dulce Unified trustees unanimously approved Michael Murphy’s appointment at the Oct. 28 meeting. He started his new job on Monday.
Murphy succeeded former principal Matthew Brockway, who left Acton-Agua Dulce in September, for a job with another school district.
Murphy has served multiple roles including from a teacher to a superintendent.
“I just like working with the kids,” Murphy said, “I love high school, I’m very excited to be here.”
Murphy added Vasquez High is a hidden gem.
The District conducted a stakeholder survey to rate the top five leadership qualities the next principal should possess. They were: Being a good communicator, being proactive, empowering teachers and staff, having high expectations and extensive leadership experience.
“I’m truly confident that we have identified the ideal candidate in Dr. Michael Murphy,” Acton-Agua Dulce Unified Superintendent Eric Sahakian said at the meeting.
Murphy comes to Acton-Agua Dulce with more than 20 years of school site administrative experience, particularly at the secondary level.
“I’m most appreciative of your time that you spent with us in answering some difficult questions,” Sahakian said. “You’re very gracious and the responses are quite evident in terms of the breadth of experience that you bring to our district and to Vasquez High School.”
Sahakian also thanked interim principal Paula Chamberlain for her service over the past six weeks. She is a retired educator with experience as a high school teacher and elementary and high school principal.
“She worked together with teachers and staff to support learning opportunities for out students at a critical time transitioning back to in-person instruction,” Sahakian said.
