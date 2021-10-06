PALMDALE — A 58-year-old Palmdale man was the 44th traffic fatality so far, this year, under the Antelope Valley California Highway Patrol’s jurisdiction.
The unidentified man was riding a 2006 Harley-Davidson motorcycle at approximately 9:37 p.m., Oct. 2 on Sierra Highway, onto State Route 14 northbound, when, for reasons still under investigation, he lost control of the motorcycle prior to entering the main portion of State Route 14 northbound, according to a report by the CHP.
The man and his motorcycle collided with the roadway. He was transported to Antelope Valley Hospital and died the next day at 9:56 p.m.
The involvement of alcohol and/or drugs is not suspected at this time and is still under investigation.
Anyone with information regarding this collision is encouraged to contact Officer B. Carroll at the Antelope Valley CHP Office at 661-948-8541
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.