A motorcyclist was killed in a collision at 90th Street East and Avenue M on Sunday, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
Deputies were called to the collision at about 1 p.m.
According the to preliminary investigation, the motorcyclist, on a 1996 Kawasaki, was traveling north on 90th Street East at about 65 mph when he lost control of the motorcycle and crashed into the highway.
He was trapped underneath and it burst into flames.
The motorcyclist was flown by helicopter to Antelope Valley Hospital, where he died from his injuries in surgery about three hours later, officials said.
His identity was not released and no additional information was available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.