LANCASTER — Sunday was a special Mother’s Day for a Lancaster man and his birth mother.
Benjamin Berk knew since the age of seven, that he was adopted.
“Always had questions about who my mom and dad were,” he said.
Berk, 36, is significantly taller than everyone else in his adoptive family. He always wondered where he came from. He joined the US Army at age 18. When he set out to search for his birth mother, he enlisted the help of a good friend’s father, who worked as a private investigator. He got so far as getting his original birth certificate to get his mother’s name.
“And then I ended up getting deployed,” Berk said. “And I just never followed through with it.”
Toward the end of 2015 and the start of 2016, he asked his adoptive mother more questions about his biological mother.
“She was trying to remember everything she could,” Berk said. “You know, it has been 30 years, a description of what she looked like, her personality.”
When his adoptive mother died in February 2017, he put his search on hold. Toward the end of that year, doctors discovered he had a medical condition and he medically retired from the Army in 2019.
“My wife, that year for Christmas, got me a 23andMe (DNA kit) to kind of try to figure out my health history and see if there were things we needed to talk to the doctors about and kind of figure out,” Berk said.
His 23andMe results came back with a 50% match to an aunt and a 30% match with a cousin on his birth father’s side. Berk reached out to them.
“My dad had remarried and had three sons,” he said.
His father died eight years ago. When his stepmother declined to meet him, Berk deleted the 23andMe app. He continued to receive emails, however, that alerted him to new DNA relatives. He deleted them.
Last July, Berk was at McDonald’s with his children and nephew. He browsed through his emails for work when he saw one from 23andMe that alerted him to a new message.
“I was like, ‘New message? Who’s writing me?’” he recalled.
He opened the message.
“It said, ‘Hi, I don’t know how to say this but I’m your mom. If you want to reach out to me and connect here’s my phone number; hope to get to talk to you soon,’” Berk recalled.
The message came from Stacy Medina, his biological mom. Berk called her.
Medina, who runs a charity in northeast Nevada, was in a meeting. She texted him and explained that she would call him back when she finished.
“I got home; I couldn’t even eat my food, the adrenaline was pumping through me,” Berk said.
When he and Medina finally connected for the first time, they talked for 90 minutes. They connected again two weeks later on a video chat via Facebook messenger so Medina could meet Berk’s wife, Cherlina Berk and their five children (number six will be born in about three weeks).
Berk and his family made plans to visit his mother last December. They had to postpone the trip after his wife and 10-year-old daughter each caught COVID-19. When Medina caught the virus in January, the family had to postpone their visit again.
They were finally able to meet in-person this March. Medina and her husband visited Berk and his family. They spent four days together. They held their family Christmas, opened gifts, visited the Antelope Valley Mall, went out to eat and watched movies together.
“It was awesome,” Berk said. “We just got to chill and relax and get to know each other a little better.”
Medina is also an adoptee.
She had her first child, a daughter, two days before her 17th birthday. She got pregnant again, with Berk.
“I knew I couldn’t do two kids,” she said. “I was having a hard time raising my daughter.”
Medina decided to give Berk up for adoption. She went through a private agency and selected the family, who reminded her of her adoptive family and felt good about her decision.
“I tried to block it out of my head because I always wondered if he had a good life,” she said. “You know, what every parent wants for their child.”
Medina, curious about her own medical history, used the Ancestry DNA kit about a year-and-a-half ago to find out more about her parents. She discovered that her birth father had died. She found two half-siblings who did not want to meet her. She believes her birth mother does not want to be found.
“I was like, I really need to get health problems solved because I have a lot of health issues,” Medina said.
This time, she used 23andMe, which solved a lot of issues for her.
After about two months, Medina got an alert.
“It popped up and said, ‘son,’ she recalled. “I dropped my phone.”
Medina, who runs the charity Thanksgiving Dinner for the Kids, was distracted.
“I was doing meetings and it was hard to try to collect money when my head was just on talking to my son,” she said.
Once they talked, Medina was relieved.
“I feel that he has been a part of my life his whole life,” she said.
Medina has three other grandsons via her daughter.
Berk talks to his sister, who lives in Oklahoma, on the phone or through Facebook messenger.
“We have the same sense of humor,” he said.
With Berk’s wife due to give birth to their sixth child soon, the families planned to spend Mother’s Day on Facebook messenger.
“My heart is already full because now I have both of my kids,” Medina said. “It’s a perfect Mother’s Day.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.