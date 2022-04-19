Warm spring temperatures may herald the start of many seasonal outdoor pleasures, but they also signal the start to the mosquito season.
This week is Mosquito Awareness Week, a campaign by the Mosquito and Vector Control Association of California, to remind residents statewide of the potential dangers of mosquitos and mosquito-borne diseases and how to protect themselves and help prevent their spread.
The prime mosquito season in the Antelope Valley spans roughly from April through October, depending on the weather, Brenna Bates-Grubb, community outreach specialist with the Antelope Valley Mosquito and Vector Control District, said.
“Things start to kick up in May, usually,” she said.
Although it may seem counter-intuitive, droughts make for prime mosquito-breeding conditions and the current conditions signal a heavy season ahead.
In rainy years, there is enough runoff to carry water into storm basins, where they are treated to prevent mosquitos. In dry years, however, the little water from sporadic rain doesn’t run off and instead, creates pools of standing water ripe for breeding.
The primary concern in the Valley, and statewide, is the native Culex mosquito, which can transmit West Nile virus. No such mosquitos carrying the virus have been found so far, this year, Bates-Grubb said.
Of even greater concern is the non-native Aedes mosquito, first identified in the Valley in October 2018 and which were found sporadically, at first. In 2021, “it just exploded,” Bates-Grubb said. “We’re anticipating another Aedes-heavy year, because they’ve definitely made their presence known.”
The mosquitos are known to carry different diseases than our native mosquitos, including yellow fever (they are sometimes known as yellow fever mosquitos), dengue fever, chikungunya and zika virus, according to officials.
So far, none of these tropical diseases have been found in the area, “which is good,” Bates-Grubb said.
The goal of constant vigilance and preventing mosquito breeding is to keep it that way.
The Aedes mosquitos are black-and-white and are closely associated with human dwellings. They are more aggressive than the native variety.
Unlike other mosquitos in the area, which generally bite at dusk and dawn, Aedes mosquitos actively pursue people throughout the day. They tend to bite below the knees.
“Climate change is magnifying the spread of invasive species and we are seeing the effects first-hand, as invasive Aedes mosquitoes continue to spread throughout the state,” Ken Klemme, president of the Mosquito and Vector Control Association of California, said. “As drought mitigation measures are put into place, it is important for residents to remember that mosquito production can occur in water sources as small as a bottle cap. Water storage containers need to be sealed properly and swimming pools and ornamental ponds should not be left unattended.”
The public plays a critical role in helping to control the spread of the mosquito population. All possible sources of standing water where mosquitoes lay eggs such as buckets, tires and plant saucers, should be emptied of standing water. Scrubbing the inside of the containers is also recommended, as this can dislodge eggs deposited above the water line.
The District urges residents to do their part to protect themselves by following these recommendations:
• Be sure window and door screens are in good repair to prevent mosquitoes from entering your home.
• Clean clutter in the yard. Invasive Aedes are container breeders and will lay their eggs in toys, discarded tires, bird baths, potted plants, soda cans and even trash.
• Check rain gutters and lawn drains to make sure they aren’t holding water and debris.
• Clean and scrub bird baths and pet watering dishes, weekly.
• Check indoor plants that are kept in standing water for mosquito activity (i.e. Bamboo and Philodendron).
• Wear EPA registered insect repellents with ingredients such as DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus or IR3535 to exposed skin (as directed by the product label) when mosquitoes are present.
• Wear long sleeve shirts, long pants, socks and shoes when mosquitoes are most active.
• Report any daytime biting mosquitoes to the District at 661-942-2917
To stay up-to-date on any mosquito related information check out www.avmosquito.org, Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/avmosquito), and follow on Twitter and Instagram @AVMosquito.
For details or services, contact the District at 661-942-2917.
