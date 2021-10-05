More than half the registered voters in Los Angeles County cast a ballot in the Sept. 14 election to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom, according to figures released Friday, by the county Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk.
The latest update shows more than 2.9 million ballots counted, which is 51.2% of registered voters.
There is still an estimated 23,300 ballots left to be counted, according to election officials.
This number includes 20,000 vote by mail ballots, 2,800 conditional registration ballots and 500 provisional ballots, which may include those received by mail, early voting or the ballot drop boxes.
The estimated number of vote by mail ballots includes those that were postmarked by Sept. 14 and received by Sept. 21, officials said.
The estimated number of ballots yet to be counted includes those vote by mail ballots in which the voter’s signature is missing or did not match their registration record. Voters in these cases have been notified with instructions to remedy the problem, officials said.
The latest tally includes 2,149 ballots counted since Election Night, election officials said.
The vast majority of the ballots counted are vote by mail ballots, at 85.68%, according to the vote tally.
Los Angeles County voters overwhelmingly rejected the recall, with more than 2 million, or 70.83% voting against it.
Only 854,057 voters marked “yes” on their ballots, according to the tally.
During the November 2020 General Election, the last countywide election, more than 4.3 million ballots were processed, for a voter turnout of 75.98% in Los Angeles County.
