LANCASTER — More mosquitoes collected from a mosquito trap in Palmdale tested positive for West Nile virus (WNV). The trap was located near 30th Street East and Palmdale Boulevard.
“So far, the district has sent in 102 mosquito samples,” District Entomologist Karen Mellor said. “This is the 10th West Nile virus positive detected within District boundaries for the 2020 mosquito season.”
This time last year, there were five West Nile virus positive mosquito samples.
Antelope Valley Mosquito and Vector Control District personnel will continue to conduct intensive searches of the entire district to keep mosquito populations low and reduce the chances of residents getting ill. Mosquito control is a shared responsibility between the district and the residents. Residents are urged to continue to do their part in mosquito control and protect themselves from mosquito bites by following these recommendations:
• Check property for standing water and get rid of it
• When mosquitoes are active, use EPA registered insect repellents that contain one of these main ingredients: DEET, Picaridin, Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus, IR3535
• Make sure your screens on windows and doors are in good repair to avoid mosquitoes in the home
• Check around faucets, irrigation systems and air conditioner units, and repair leaks or puddles that remain for several days
• Report stagnant pools and other backyard sources to the AVMVCD at 661-942-2917
• Report dead birds by calling 1-877-WNV-BIRD (877-968-2473) or online at www.westnile.ca.gov
To stay up-to-date on new West Nile Virus activity in the Antelope Valley and any mosquito-related information visit www.avmosquito.org, www.facebook.com/avmosquito) and Twitter and Instagram @AVMosquito.
To report a green pool or mosquito nuisance, call 661-942-2917.
For any further questions or services, contact the Antelope Valley Mosquito & Vector Control District by phone at 661-942-2917.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.