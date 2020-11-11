QUARTZ HILL — Sitting in a local steak house, Lou Moore, who is 98 years old, wears his “World War II Veteran” ball cap at a rakish angle and makes his mission statement, “Time is of the essence.”
For anyone nearing the century mark, that is a self-authenticating statement. For Moore, the mission statement is about telling his life story with the love of his life.
First, because today is Veterans Day, the day when we honor all who have served, it is worth reviewing a bit about his service during history’s greatest conflict. It has its ups and downs.
“I volunteered to fly, as an aviation cadet,” Moore recalled.
There was a room with a couple of hundred applicants and when they were done, only 35 were left, and they advanced to the next stage of training. For Moore, it was an open cockpit plane, the kind where you sat on the parachute.
A training accident and mishap meant that he would be pulling ground duty for the rest of the war, but off he went to the European Theater of Operations. Attaining the rank of staff sergeant, he served as airfield security in England and after the D-Day invasion in France and into Germany.
“Dirt airfields, you know, out in the fields,” Moore recalled.
And that was how it was. The tactical air forces — ground attack aircraft like P-47 Thunderbolts, P-38 Lightnings and such, got moved onto roughly improved air fields while the Allies were advancing to beat the Nazis.
So, Moore did his part. He remembers being in a French village near the German border, sitting down at a bistro and a local Frenchman, recently liberated, liberated him of 19 of his 20 cigarettes.
But that is not what he remembers most about the great World War II.
Moore remembers his wife Nelli, who passed on Oct. 18 — she was also 98.
She was the greatest victory that Moore experienced from returning home from World War II.
It was not easy to be a Chinese-American member of the US armed forces in World War II. It was even less easy to be Japanese-American, a Nisei. But Moore and his bride-to-be formed a uniquely American alliance out of the end of World War II.
“I was the only ‘Oriental’ in any unit I served in,” Moore recalled. “My name is Moore. I am third-generation Chinese-American, but when my grandfather arrived in America, the official with the badge could not pronounce his name, so he told him his name was Moore.”
He recalls the prejudice he experienced in the armed forces, particularly at the hands of a bigoted officer, but that he withstood the verbal abuse and “sing-song” English with stoicism because there was nothing to be done about it.
“I would have liked to kill him, but where would that leave me?” Moore asked. “So, I ignored it. I never talk about the war.”
Homecoming, and his life-long love, is what he talks about. He has put so much thought into the subject that he wrote a short volume titled “Eternal Love” and it is dedicated to Nelli, to whom he was married for 74 years.
Moore’s family settled in Brooklyn and the retired businessman still has traces of a Brooklyn accent. Almost as soon as he returned home, his family urged that they go visit a new night club in Manhattan, The China Doll, on 47th Street between 7th Avenue and Broadway.
Mike Burroughs, owner of the Broken Bit Steakhouse in Quartz Hill, always has an eye out for veterans and supports veteran causes, like the local nonprofit, Vets4Veterans. He spotted Moore’s ball cap, “World War II Veteran” and became acquainted.
“He’s a great American,” Burroughs said.
Moore remembers that outing to the China Doll night club in 1946 like it was yesterday. The trip and the chorus line gave him his first glimpse of Nelli. She was third from the end in the chorus line and she was the only one he had eyes for.
If Moore had experienced some of the prejudice common in his day and that time in America, what Nelli experienced was infinitely worse. As a Japanese-American, she had been interned during the war panic that swept the United States after Japan’s surprise attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941.
She was from Visalia, Calif. and all Americans of Japanese ancestry on, or near the West Coast, were rounded up and put into relocation centers, that Moore says, in reality, were concentration camps.
No American of Japanese ancestry was ever tried or convicted of any act against the United States during World War II.
But by the time Lou and Nelli Moore met, the war was over. Their first meeting was over coffee at an Automat near the night club. That was on June 1, 1946. They spent days talking to one another. By June 10, they were married.
“We took the train to Baltimore, because in Baltimore you did not have to wait to get married like in New York,” Moore said.
He went on to a successful career in management consulting, philanthropy and in volunteering with disadvantaged students. Along the way, Nelli was his support, his counselor, sometimes his mentor and always his partner.
In his book, “Eternal Love,” he wrote, “That’s what I call not just a husband and wife, but a good partnership. A partnership of equal terms, with neither being superior to the other. We listened to each others counsel.”
And they had such adventures. They left New York to return to California. For a while, they lived in Washington state. Along the way, they started and ran restaurants and he helped businesses grow and she took on jobs in which she succeeded. They did not grow a family together, but they continued to grow as a couple. They had a decades-long friendship with the Academy Award-winning actor Ernest Borgnine. They made many friends and out of rough beginnings, they prospered and enjoyed a long life and marriage together.
“That is why I call it ‘Eternal Love,’” he said of the volume he wrote in praise of a lifetime lived with Nelli – two people who never gave up on each other, and who never gave up on America.”
Losing Nelli in this life, he said, has been “heartbreaking, and very sad … the saddest day in my life. I cannot believe that she is gone, but I do believe that phase two of our eternal love begins, because I know that one day, I will reach up to the heavens, as far as I can, and Nelli will grab my hands and pull me up alongside her, and we will kiss like we did in June of 1946.”
