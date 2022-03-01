MOJAVE — With the looming closure of Mission Bank, Mojave’s only bank branch, the Chamber of Commerce heard encouraging words from Alta One Federal Credit Union’s chief executive officer: That the financial institution could, in time, make its way to Mojave.
CEO Stephanie Sievers spoke to the Chamber of Commerce on Thursday, about the institution’s current standing and future plans.
“I feel like Alta One really wasn’t providing the support to the business community that we should’ve been,” she said. “I feel like we should’ve invested more in the community over the years that we’ve been in business and for this I am truly sorry.”
As the institution marks its 75th anniversary this year, “we no longer are going to be standing still,” Sievers said.
The credit union, which also has a branch in California City, is taking over the Mission Bank branch in Ridgecrest.
When approached by Mission Bank about taking over the Ridgecrest branch, it was an opportunity to increase its business services to the community, Sievers said, but they were not aware of the similar closure of the Mojave branch.
“We were unaware of the situation at the time, we were only discussing the Ridgecrest opportunity,” she said.
Now aware of the lack of banking services in not only Mojave, but also Rosamond, those communities will be part of Alta One’s strategic plan for the future.
Rosamond has been without a local bank branch for more than a decade.
“You shouldn’t be left without financial services,” Sievers said.
While there isn’t an immediate solution to fix that deficiency, it is on the road map for Alta One.
“It’s fully my intention to make sure that we can serve you guys,” she said.
As a not-for-profit entity, the credit union is not focused on growth for growth’s sake, she said, but to help the community grow and thrive.
Alta One offers the same services as Mission Bank, which are available to Mojave businesses and residents in Cal City.
The credit union is open to all residents in Kern, Inyo and Mono counties, whether or not there is a local branch.
Some who bank at Mission Bank have already started moving their accounts to Alta One in Cal City, Carol Hooks, manager at the Cal City and Boron branches said.
Having a local bank for the community businesses’ day-to-day activity is important, Chamber President Ted Hodgkinson said.
