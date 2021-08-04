MOJAVE — Students in Mojave and California City schools will get an extra week of summer break, as the Mojave Unified School District has delayed the start of the school year to Aug. 12.
The change was announced Monday in a letter from Superintendent Katherine Aguirre, who cited a staffing shortage as the reason to move the first day of school, which was supposed to be Thursday.
The district has had a number of personnel who have been exposed to COVID-19 and are in quarantine, following the recommended protocols for exposure, Aguirre said Tuesday.
None of them are experiencing symptoms, she said.
Without going into personal details out of privacy concerns, she said the number was enough to hamper the District’s ability to successfully and safely start classes.
“That impacted us in our ability to make sure kids got to school safely, make sure they were getting all of their services in school,” she said.
The delay will allow those staff affected to complete quarantine, following the public health guidelines and return to school barring any symptoms.
“We really would rather be safe than sorry,” Aguirre said.
The District will rearrange the school calendar to make up the five days elsewhere, as well as add the new Juneteenth holiday.
Because the District starts so early, it won’t be a problem to find room for those days, Aguirre said.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, the District has had a few staff members test positive for the virus.
“We’ve been, up until now, very fortunate with the number of exposures,” she said.
The District campuses remained closed all last year, even after some schools elsewhere finished the school year in-person, as conditions remained so unpredictable.
The schools will be in-person again this year, although distance learning is also offered for those unable or uncomfortable with returning to in-person class.
“Our regulations have changed and the guidelines have now been clear, that we are to reopen,” Aguirre said.
Like schools throughout the state, students and staff in the Mojave Unified School District will be required to wear masks when classes begin, regardless of vaccination status.
“We make sure we follow the protocols based on what we currently have,” she said.
The District does not yet have a requirement for vaccinations for staff or students that are eligible, Aguirre said, but they are beginning to collect immunization information.
“As of right now, it is a choice,” she said.
