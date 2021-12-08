FROM A PRESS RELEASE
Detectives with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department are asking for assistance in locating missing person Jose Santiago Flores aka Jose Flores Solano.
He is 29 years old, Hispanic and stands 5’10.” He has long, black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans. He was last seen at 7:40 a.m., Dec. 2, on the 39000 block of Clock Tower Plaza Drive East, in Palmdale.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau, Missing Persons Detail at 323-890-5500. Those who wish to remain anonymous are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477, use the P3 Tips app or visit http://lacrimestoppers.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.