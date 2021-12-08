FROM A PRESS RELEASE
Detectives with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department are asking for assistance in locating missing person, Shavella “Bella” Gentry Brown.
She is 34-years-old, Black, stands 5’6,” weighs 120 lbs., has medium-length, curly brown hair, a tribal tattoo on her right hand and a Mickey Mouse tattoo on her wrist. She’s also missing one tooth.
Brown was last seen on Dec. 2, near 47th Street East and Avenue R, in Palmdale. She was wearing jean capris, a black shirt and pink Nike sandals.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau, Missing Person Detail at 323-890-5500. Those who wish to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-477, use the P3Tips app or visit http://lacrimestoppers.org
