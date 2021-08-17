Improvements to the Antelope Valley line of Metrolink’s commuter rail service will be discussed at two virtual public hearings this week.
The Metro Board of Directors agreed two years ago, to make improvements to the line to provide more frequent, reliable service for passengers along the route from Lancaster to Union Station in Los Angeles.
The draft environmental impact report for the project has been released and the public comment period continues to Sept. 10. The public hearings provide an opportunity for people to hear about the project and the reports and provide comments.
The first meeting is from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Wednesday. Participants may join online at bit.ly/35qFkcC, or call in at 213-338-8477, meeting ID 948 3461 0205.
The second meeting is from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Saturday. The link to join online is bit.ly/3wD1Sms, and the call-in number is 213-338-8477, meeting ID 998 8162 7606.
The hearings are also available in Spanish and Armenian.
Among the improvements included in the project are adding areas of double tracks south of Newhall to alleviate conflicts with freight train traffic, in order to allow for hourly mid-day service.
Double tracks will also be added in Santa Clarita, as well as adding a second side-platform at the Santa Clarita station and associated passenger access improvements.
The project also includes improvements to the Lancaster station, including three added storage tracks and additional pedestrian platform access.
The project details and draft environmental impact report are available on the project’s website at metro.net/projects/avl
The project is part of the $10 billion Southern California Optimized Rail Expansion (SCORE) program, intended to enable bidirectional Metrolink service every 30 minutes prior to the 2028 Los Angels Olympic and Paralympic Games.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.