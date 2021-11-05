Memorial service held for retired Warden Otis Thurman

VALLEY PRESS STAFF REPORT
LANCASTER — California State Prison — Los Angeles County officials held a memorial service, Thursday, in honor of retired Warden Otis Thurman.
Thurman died, on Jan 15, at age 81. Former Gov. Pete Wilson appointed Thurman. Thurman activated the prison in February 1993. He had a distinguished 32-year career with the California Department of Corrections. He began his career with the department in 1962 and retired in 1994. Thurman was born on Sept. 27, 1939, in Belzoni, Mississippi.
Kenn Hicks, aid to Thurman in 1993 and the prison’s first public information officer, was present to witness the hanging of the memorial plaque.
Lynn Harrison, the second female mayor of Lancaster, who worked with Thurman as his executive assistant at the time the prison was activated, was also present. Several retirees who were part of the activation team were present to witness the ceremony..
The prison’s Honor Guard commander and member placed the memorial plaque in the trophy case and secured it, this was followed by a moment of silence during the playing of taps.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.