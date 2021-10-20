LANCASTER — The Lancaster Planning Commission approved two Conditional Use Permits for two new Medrano’s restaurants in the city, that will make six restaurants overall for applicant Jose Medrano, including one each in Palmdale and Santa Clarita.
He plans to open a new restaurant at 1525 West Ave. K, for which he is seeking a Type 47 Alcohol Beverage Control license to allow for the sale and consumption of beer, wine and distilled spirits in a restaurant. The proposed restaurant operating hours and the sale of alcohol would be from 7 a.m. to 2 a.m. everyday. In addition, Medrano plans to offer live entertainment such as a DJ, karaoke, mariachi and pay-per-view sports events from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m.
The other location is in the former Sizzler restaurant at 44430 20th St. West. This location would also have a Type 47 Alcohol Beverage Control license and the same operating hours. However, the restaurant would only have karaoke every night from 7 p.m. to close and mariachis from noon to 3 p.m. on Sundays.
“We try to survive with this pandemic that is affecting us but we can move forward,” Medrano said during Monday’s meeting.
Chairman James Vose expressed concerns about Medrano’s success.
“We do understand you have a very successful business and we want to make sure that you continue your success for the betterment of our community,” he said.
Medrano agreed.
“Yes, commissioner. I’ll make sure that happens,” he said.
Medrano said he plans to keep the restaurant on 10th Street West open, as well.
Vice Chairperson Sandy Smith asked him whether he can staff the new restaurants.
Medrano said he has a big family and will not have any problems staffing it.
“I’m here to help, I’m here for the community,” he said.
In regard to the second Conditional Use Permit in the former Sizzler restaurant, Medrano said this location will be more like a family restaurant. He expressed confidence that the restaurant would succeed thanks to its reputation and relationship with the community.
“We’re very confident in what we do,” Medrano said.
In response to a question from Commissioner Cassandra Harvey, Medrano estimated they would have between 40 to 45 staff members at each location.
The commission approved both Conditional Use Permits 6-0 with commissioner Rutger Parris absent.
