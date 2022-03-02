Those who have unused or expired medication that needs to be disposed of can do so from 9 a.m. to noon, today, in Palmdale.
Reserve deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Palmdale Station will be in the front lobby, collecting narcotics and medication for disposal. The Palmdale Station is located at 750 E Ave. Q.
Medication will be accepted, however, needles, sharp objects and commercial sums of narcotics and/or medication will not.
Each month, from 9 a.m. to noon on the first Wednesday of the month, Palmdale Station offers a safe way to dispose of unused or expired medication.
