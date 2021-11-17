PALMDALE — The City Council will take up revisions to the Measure AV budget during its meeting tonight, an issue that was postponed from the Nov. 3 meeting, when it ran late into the night.
Proceeds from Palmdale’s three-quarter-cent sales tax, approved by voters last fall in Measure AV, are higher than originally projected, allowing for changes to the budget to provide $1.5 million in grants to nonprofit organizations in the community.
City officials expected the sales tax to generate $15.5 million in the 2022 Fiscal Year, the first full year it was in effect.
The sales tax went into effect on April 1. From April to June, the three months of Fiscal Year 2021 that it was collected, Measure AV generated $2.2 million more than expected, according to the staff report.
As a result, city officials worked with consultant HdL, which helped draft Measure AV, to revise the projections in the budget for the current fiscal year.
Following that analysis, staff is recommending the council agree to revise the Measure AV budget with an additional $1.5 million in both revenue and expenditures, with the expenditures going toward additional grants to local nonprofit organizations.
“We’re projecting more money from Measure AV, so what we’re hoping to do is a $1.5 million nonprofit support program,” City Manager J.J. Murphy said in a briefing, on Nov. 2.
The program will provide small grants to nonprofits “who are making an impact in our community,” he said.
The Council will also hear an update from another matter from the Nov. 3 meeting. At that time, the Council awarded a contract to Deark E&C to renovate a former tire store on Sierra Highway to create a film studio.
The contract award was protested by the second project bidder, because of irregularities with an
electrical subcontractor.
The contractor was given two weeks to have the discrepancies cleared.
According to the staff report, Deark E&C will no longer use that subcontractor, but will perform the electrical work themselves.
The Council meets at 7 p.m. in the Council Chambers, 38300 Sierra Hwy. It is open to the public, with requirements to wear masks and social distance.
Residents may also participate, including making public comments at the appropriate times, via Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/87064131280? pwd=WGw3SnFERzJCOVFlaWJWNE9OWE5MZz09
The meeting is also broadcast live online at www.cityofpalmdale.org and on Spectrum Channel 27.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.