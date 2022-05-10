MOJAVE — An ad hoc committee of the Mojave Air and Space Port Board of Directors is preparing to interview candidates to fill the vacant seat on the Board created by the recent resignation of Director Bill Deaver.
Deaver resigned, effective April 5, as he is moving from within the District to Tehachapi and will no longer qualify to serve on the Board.
The Board has 60 days to appoint someone to fill the remainder of his term, until the November elections.
The Board discussed the selection process, at a special meeting, on Friday.
“I would really like to hear your inputs now, before we go into the interviews themselves,” Board President Diane Barney said.
The ad hoc committee of Barney and Director Jimmy Balentine will review the applications received by yesterday’s deadline and set up interviews. After evaluating the candidates, they will present their recommendation to the Board at its regular meeting, on May 17. The Board is expected to make its appointment at that time.
“I think our goal is to get a qualified person who will be an asset to this Board,” Balentine said.
The Board agreed that the ad hoc committee will use a list of questions as the baseline for all of the candidate interviews, with the ability to vary somewhat with follow-up questions tailored to specific candidates.
“We don’t want five directors who are the same people,” Director Robert Morgan said. “We want diversity on the Board.”
While the ad hoc committee will conduct the interviews, all four Directors will receive all of the candidates’ applications.
“There’s nothing that Jim and I are going to do that prevents you from voting for any one of whoever applies,” Barney said.
As of Friday, the District had received three applications for the seat.
If the Board can not make a decision for appointment to the vacant seat, the decision then falls to the Kern County Board of Supervisors to make an appointment or leave the seat vacant, until November, District Counsel Scott Nave said.
