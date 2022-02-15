LANCASTER — Although California’s public indoor mask mandate for vaccinated people will be lifted in favor of a strong recommendation after today, it will remain in effect for schoolchildren at least through the end of the month, California Health and Human Services Agency Board Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly said, Monday.
The state will conduct a reassessment of COVID-19 case rates and other pandemic metrics on Feb. 28, after which the mandate could be lifted short of another spike in COVID-19 infection rates and hospitalizations, he said during an online presentation.
If the Feb. 28 assessment supports lifting the mandate, it would not happen immediately on March 1, but rather, the state would set a date that gives school districts, staff and parents time to prepare for the change.
“The decision that I’m sharing with you today is based on the information and the data that we see,” Ghaly said. “We’ve always said that schools are an important area to protect and support.”
He noted that although California has the most K-12 public school students in the country, at 12%, California schools have experienced less than 1% of school closures this year.
“That is directly related to how we have managed and supported the schools through two really large surges this year,” Ghaly said.
Extending the mask mandate for schools had the support of the California Teachers Association
CTA President E. Toby Boyd, a kindergarten educator, released the following statement in response to Monday’s COVID-19 update:
“CTA remains committed to the safety of students, educators and families in our local communities. We need to continue to follow the science and look at local transmission rates and hospitalizations in guiding COVID-19 decisions. Some communities continue to be impacted more than others. We support the administration’s decision to pause and gather more information to make a science-based decision on school masking that responds to this moment in the pandemic and helps the state transition with an eye on equity.”
The state’s mask mandate will also remain in effect for the unvaccinated in public indoor settings. In addition, the mask requirement will remain in effect for both vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals in healthcare settings, schools and child care settings; longterm care and jails and prisons.
Los Angeles County is expected to lift its outdoor mask-wearing mandate by mid-week, thanks to another drop in the number of COVID-positive patients in local hospitals, City News Service reported.
However, the county’s indoor masking mandate will continue despite the state changing its indoor masking from a mandate to strongly recommended.
According to County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer, the county’s indoor mask rule will not be lifted until the county’s virus-transmission rate falls to the “moderate” level as defined by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for two consecutive weeks, or until COVID vaccines have been available to children under five years old for eight weeks, City News Service reported.
Reaching the CDC’s “moderate” designation requires the county to have a cumulative, seven-day new case rate of less than 50 per 100,000 residents. According to the CDC’s website, the county’s rate was about 459 per 100,000 as of Monday.
The rate has been steadily dropping and Ferrer said, last week, that at the current rate of decline, the county could reach the “moderate” category within a month.
She made another public push, Monday, for people to get vaccinated, particularly residents in generally under-served and higher-impact neighborhoods.
As of Feb. 6, 58.5% of the residents in the city of Lancaster were fully vaccinated and 65% received at least one dose. In the city of Palmdale, 67.2% of the residents were fully vaccinated and 74.2% received at least one dose.
The City of Lancaster and Kaiser Permanente Antelope Valley officials, last week, celebrated 100,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered at the AV Fair and Event Center site.
“Delivering 100,000 COVID-19 vaccines at our AV Fair and Event Center site is a major milestone for the Lancaster community,” Mayor R. Rex Parris said in a statement. “Reaching this number of vaccines is a huge achievement, since each vaccine given brings us one dose closer to a healthier Lancaster. I am so proud of our residents’ resilience and their willingness to do their part in protecting the community from COVID-19.”
(1) comment
Wow seems masks were "NOT" required at the SuperBowl. Seems CoVid avoids Celebrities and Sophisticated people (like the weasels at Obama's birthday party)...unless you can breathe out of your behind like Garcetti does. No masks are for Cowards, and Useless Idiots...The bigger the Coward the Harder CoVid tries to get at "Them". Lets get rid of the Woke Trash Bags Forever...They are money grubbing POS, and do not care about you, or "especially" your children...(unless you are Bill Clinton). Now Mask Up and Kneel...... Cowards.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.