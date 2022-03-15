LITTLEROCK — Los Angeles County Sheriff’s homicide detectives are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in Littlerock, Sunday night.
Detectives were called to the 34200 block of Cheseboro Road, south of Mt. Emma Road, for the incident that reportedly occurred at 10:10 p.m., Sheriff’s Department officials reported.
A man was pronounced dead at the scene and a second man was detained for further investigation.
There was no additional information available, Monday afternoon.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Information may be provided anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477) or at http://lacrimestoppers.org
