LANCASTER — Los Angeles County Sheriff’s homicide detectives are investigating the death of a man found with gunshot wounds, Sunday night.
Deputies were called to the 500 block of East Avenue J-5 at about 9:30 p.m. for a report of a gunshot victim, Sheriff’s Department officials reported.
They found a 32-year-old Black male inside the house with a gunshot wound to his upper torso, officials reported.
Paramedics responded and declared the man dead at the scene.
Deputies canvassed the area for witnesses and video surveillance.
The investigation is continuing.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.
Those who prefer to provide information anonymously can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477), use the P3 Tips mobile app or visit lacrimestoppers.org
