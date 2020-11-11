PALMDALE — Investigators with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit are asking the public’s help in locating at-risk missing person Michael Christopher Memolo.
He is a white 29-year-old male last seen at 11 p.m., Tuesday in the 3500 block of East Avenue R in Palmdale.
Memolo is 5’7” tall, weighs 130 lbs. and has long brown hair, brown eyes and a beard. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, blue jeans and black shoes. He suffers from schizophrenia. His loved ones have not seen or heard from him and are very concerned.
Anyone with information about Memolo’s whereabouts is asked to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.