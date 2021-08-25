PEARBLOSSOM — A 64-year-old Pearblossom man was killed Sunday while crossing State Route 138 east of 96th Street East, according to the California Highway Patrol.
At about 8:20 p.m., the man reportedly ran from the eastbound side of the highway, attempting to cross the east and westbound lanes. He was hit by a westbound 2019 Hyundai driven by a 50-year-old Burbank woman.
The Hyundai was traveling at about 55 mph when the man was struck and fatally injured.
The driver of the Hyundai was uninjured.
The CHP is investigating whether drugs or alcohol use was a factor in the pedestrian’s death; it is not believed to be a factor for the driver. She remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation, CHP officials said.
The man’s name was not released Monday, pending notification of his next of kin.
His was the 37th traffic death in the CHP’s Antelope Valley Office jurisdiction this year, officials said.
Anyone with information regarding this collision in encouraged to contact Officer M. Recalde at the Antelope Valley Area CHP office at 661-948-8541.
